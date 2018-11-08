Leasingham St Andrew’s Primary School wins county sports award

A long-term plan to boost activity among pupils has seen Leasingham St Andrew’s Primary School named a winner at the Lincolnshire Sports Awards.

The village school was shortlisted with Tattershall Primary School and Lacey Gardens Junior School for the Active Primary School of the Year category, and to their delight, took home the award.

Leasingham Primary School have worked with Carre's Grammar School to boost their sports provision EMN-180811-115929002

The seeds were sown for the recognition five years ago when Leasingham established a new PE skills progression programme, and it has quickly reaped rewards with their best haul of sports medals in recent times accumulated over the last school year.

As well as wins at Sleaford school tournaments, Leasingham also represented North Kesteven in the Lincolnshire School Games, and introduced new sports such as triathlon and lacrosse.

In September the school was presented with the National Platinum School Games Mark for their sport and physical activity provision.

As well as achievement, the school also focuses on mass participation and employs staff to run activities at break times and encourage their least active children to get involved.

Headteacher David Hodgson said: “This is a special award which the community of St Andrew’s are very proud of.

“The children, staff and parents have been totally committed to sports participation.

“With the support of Carre’s Grammar School Outreach, we have given the children excellent sporting opportunities, both in school and around Lincolnshire, from sailing and water polo to handball, volleyball and athletics.”