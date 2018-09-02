Lincs CCC going for a treble

Lincolnshire CCC travel to Carlisle to face Cumberland CCC in their final Unicorns Eastern Division match of the season - knowing that a victory (16 points) plus three or more bonus points will give them the Eastern Division title for the third successive year.

This feat has only ever been achieved once before and that was by Staffordshire in 1991, 1992 and 1993.

The three-day fixture commences today (10.30am start each day).

Lincolnshire will select from the side that drew recently with Suffolk at Ipswich.

The Eastern Division winners will meet the Western Division winners in a four day fixture at Banbury CC commencing on Sunday, September 16.