LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

A nine-wicket haul, two centuries, three teams topping 300 and two games producing more than 550 runs were the highlights of an eventful Lincolnshire ECB Premier League weekend.

But as other teams went on a run spree, for leaders Bracebridge Heath who hosted third-placed Sleaford, it was a different story entirely as bowlers dominated for both sides.

Alex Willerton took five and Joe Price four as Sleaford were bowled out for 93.

In reply, the home side found themselves 29 for five, then 51 for seven, but only one more wicket fell as Stuart Fraser-Cattanach and Alex Moor saw their side to a two wicket win.

It was also one bowler’s day at Grimsby as Ben Rolfs took the league’s first nine-wicket haul for two seasons to bowl Grimsby out for 146, a total Lindum overtook for the loss of two wickets.

Elsewhere, there were runs galore at Market Deeping as the home side notched up the day’s highest total with 351 for eight.

Patrick Harrington made 100 and Sachithra Perera 65 but visitors Scunthorpe Town also took advantage of a good batting track, gaining maximum batting points before being bowled out for 229.

It was a similar story at Grantham where Ross Carnelley scored 58, Mathew Dowman 70 and Dan Freeman an unbeaten 86 to take the final total to 306 for five.

Boston then fought back with Jonny Cheer making 66 and Ishan Jayarathna 80 as their innings finished on 247 for eight.

Prasanna Jayawardene scored the day’s second century, hitting 131 as Woodhall made 338, Jack Luffman with 71 and Joe Irving 51.

But Alford’s poor batting form continued as they were bowled out for 88.

Louth didn’t quite make the 300 as their innings finished in 285 for eight at home to Bourne, Seb Darke hitting 94. Sam Evison then made 80 before Bourne were all out for 207.

Results: Sleaford 93 (Willerton 5-24), Bracebridge Heath 96-8; Grimsby Town 146 (Warwick 78, Rolfs 9-34), Lindum 147-2 (Tomlinson 55no); Grantham 306-5 (Carnelley 58, Dowman 70, Freeman 86no), Boston 247-8 (Cheer 66, Jayarathna 80); Woodhall Spa 338 (Jayawardene 131, Luffman 71, Irving 51), Alford 88; Market Deeping 351-8 (Harrington 100, Perera 65no), Scunthorpe Town 229; Louth 285-8 (S Darke 94), Bourne 207 (Evison 80).