LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

This week’s action, rounded up by Ann Boulton...

Bracebridge Heath drew further ahead at the top of the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League after the three teams below them all lost.

Second-place Grantham went down to 10th-placed Louth in a game that saw four half centuries, while Sleaford lost a low scoring game at Scunthorpe Town.

Bracebridge themselves defeated fourth-placed Woodhall Spa after being bowled out for 184, Ross Dixon taking four wickets.

Woodhall reached 44 for two but Alex Moor also took four wickets, the last one falling on 95.

Opening for Grantham, Mat Dowman shared a second-wicket stand of 110 with James Keast (47) before being caught behind off Josh Court for 67.

Dan Freeman made 54 and was unbeaten when the final wicket fell on 210.

Louth’s first wicket fell on 39 but Laurence Scott (77) and Xander Pitchers put on 126 to help Louth to seven wicket win, Pitchers unbeaten on 73.

A five over spell from Garmesh Chand saw the Scunthorpe bowler send down three maidens and take four wickets for only three runs to help skittle third-placed Sleaford out for 114.

The home team then lost three wickets overtaking this total.

Alford, in 11th place, kept up their hopes of climbing out of the bottom two with victory at Lindum.

Will Wright hit 43 and shared a third-wicket stand of 59 with Charlie Tomlinson but tight bowling from Alford kept the score down to 177 for nine, Andrew White taking four wickets.

The visitors lost a wicket with the first ball and three more had fallen by the time the total reached 52 but Rikki Bovey (64) and White added 92 and, by the time White was dismissed for 70 by Jake Benson, who took four wickets, Alford needed just eight runs to seal a three-wicket win.

At Market Deeping, Boston lost two wickets for 13 runs before Ishan Jayaratne began an onslaught that brought him 148 runs off 122 balls with nine sixes and 10 fours.

This helped Boston to 230 for five, the days highest score.

The Sri Lankan then took the first two Market Deeping wickets for just one run but father and son, David and Connor Gillett steadied the ship, and when the third wicket fell Deeping had 50 on the board.

Anchored by Jamie Morgan, the middle order dug in and the score gradually mounted, Morgan and Mehul Adatia putting on 66 for the eighth wicket.

Morgan made 82 but Deeping finally fell short by 26 runs, Jayarathne with five wickets.

A stand of 92 between Sam Evison and Robert Bentley helped Bourne to 220 at Grimsby before the final wicket fell, Usman Aziz taking four.

Neal Snell and Hayden Tice got Grimsby off to a good start with an opening stand for 42 and the home side had 101 on the board when the fourth wicket went.

Three of these wickets had fallen to Dan Bandaranaike and the bowler went on to take five more and finish with eight for 26 as Grimsby were bowled out for 130.

Results: Boston 230-5 (Jayaratne 148no), Market Deeping 204 (Morgan 82, Jayarathna 5-35); Grantham 210 (Dowman 67, Freeman 54no), Louth 211-3 (Scott 77, Pitchers 73); Bracebridge Heath 184, Woodhall Spa 95; Bourne 220 (S Evison 81, Bentley 63), Grimsby Town 130 (Bandaranaike 8-26); Lindum 177-9, Alford 179-7 (Bovey 64, A. White 70); Sleaford 114, Scunthorpe Town 115-4.