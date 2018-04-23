Lincs ECB Premier: Sleaford CC First XI off to a flyer at Louth

Sleaford Cricket Club First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, made an excellent start to the new Lincolnshire ECB Premier League season as they picked up a 20-point haul at Louth.

On winning the toss, Andy Hibberd, acting captain in Tom Shorthouse’s absence, invited Louth to bat.

Lawrence Scott and John Medler opened up and complied a 33-run opening stand before Medler was run out by Cameron Hall.

This sparked a quick fall of wickets, taking Louth to 38-4, with Mason Mansfield claiming two wickets and Iain McPeake taking his first scalp for the club.

Aaron Brindle and Matthew Hamilton moved Louth on to 75 before Adi Sreedaran had the latter caught by Ross Diver for 21.

Brindle (14) and Paul Martin (17 not out) advanced the total to 111 all out in the 47th over.

McPeake claimed 2 for 17 in 10 overs, with Mansfield also claiming two wickets, and Angus Youles one, while good catching helped Sreedharan take 3 for 33 in 13 overs.

In reply, Matthew Mountain and Diver opened for Sleaford and compiled a good 36-run stand before Diver was caught behind by Graham West, off Tom Corden, for 18.

This brought Hibberd to the crease where he and Mountain compiled an excellent stand of 65, securing a nine-wicket victory for Sleaford in the 21st over.

Mountain made an impressive 51 not out supported by Hibberd’s unbeaten 37.

Sleaford CC would like to congratulate the groundstaff for enabling the game to go ahead following the recent very wet weather, and thank the umpires Brendan Jones and David Tress, plus scorers Linda Cuthbert and Andy Hall.

The First XI entertain Bracebridge Heath at Sleaford’s London Road ground on Saturday (noon start), when bar facilities will be open.