Lincs ECB Premier: Sleaford CC skittle strugglers Alford

Sleaford CC First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, kept pace with Lincolnshire ECB Premier League leaders with victory at Alford on Saturday.

The visitors were asked to bat first, with openers Ross Diver and skipper Tom Shorthouse playing positively until Diver was caught by McGilloway off

Bennet for 22.

Shorthouse followed for 18 off Kirkham, while Andy Hibberd (6) and Charlie Roberts (9) also fell cheaply.

But consistent middle order batting by Oliver Bean (29), Ian McPeake (27) and Adi Sreedharan (20) moved Sleaford along well.

But again the innings closed early in the 41st over, bowled out for 168.

Andrew White was the pick of the Alford attack, recording excellent figures of 6 for 54.

Alford never really came to terms with the Sleaford attack in reply.

Tom White made 12, while Nick Bennet and Andrew White both fell for 10, but the rest did not reach double figures as the hosts were bowled out for just 70 in the 22nd over to secure 15 points.

Angus Youles was the pick of the Sleaford bowlers, taking 5 for 16 in nine excellent overs, well supported by Ian McPeake (3 for 29) and Adi Sreedhahran (2 for 10), with five catches taken.

Sleaford CC would like to thank match umpires Paul Goodhand and Peter Epton.

This weekend, Sleaford travel to Market Deeping.

* On Saturday, Sleaford CC Second XI hosted Long Sutton at London Road.

Aaysh Patel and Simon Godby opened for Sleaford, but Patel fell to Stanway for eight.

Captain Kurt Colyn with Godby took the score to 79 before the opener fell leg before to Aaron John for 39.

Colyn continued to accumulate with Sunit Puri (19), and Kieron Harbron followed quickly, but Ben Lambert and Colyn moved the score along quickly.

Lambert went for a very good 41 with the score on 211, but Colyn continued to dominate proceedings, going to his century before he was finally caught by Luke Barnes off Dan Oldfield for a superb 106.

His 94-ball innings included 16 fours and two sixes.

Tom Warmington made 11 and Ben Hutson 18 as Sleaford posted an impressive 278-8 in their 45 overs.

Rav Sangha and Chris Booth began Sutton’s reply, but on five, Booth (0) fell to Giles Goddard.

Dan Oldfield and Sangha moved the score to 53 when the remaining opener was bowled by Wormington for a very good 40.

Oldfield was caught by Patel off Goddard for 21, but Stanway held the middle order together until he was caught and bowled by Kieron Harbron for 40. Harbron then saw off the tail in an excellent spell of slow bowling, taking 4 for 22 in seven overs.

Phil and Luke Barnes both made 11 as the visitors were finally dismissed for 173 in the 39th over, giving Sleaford a comprehensive 105-run win and 17 points.

Wormington, Goddard and Lambert each took two wickets.

Sleaford CC would like to thank match umpires Ken Burton and Mike Unsworth.

On Saturday, the Seconds travel to Frieston.