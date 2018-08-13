Lincs ECB Premier: Sleaford CC skittled at Scunthorpe

Sleaford CC’s fading Lincs ECB Premier title hopes receded further as they earned just one point in a disappointing six-wicket defeat st Scunthorpe on Saturday.

The First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, batted first and made a promising start, taking the score to 30 before Tom Shorthouse was caught by Arbind Singh, off Daniel Cliffe, for 12.

Fellow opener Ross Diver (14) was next to go just eight runs later, caught off Ben Brumby, and Andy Hibberd was another to fall in the teems after making a start, out to Mason Hildreth for 12.

The partnership between Andrew Jones and Charlie Roberts again looked promising, but they were unable to develop it, and Roberts was caught for 20, off Hildreth to leave Sleaford 70-4.

The theme continued when Andrew Jones was out for 15 with the score on 88, and Ian McPeake went for a duck on the same score before Adi Sreedharan (0) followed suit.

Oliver Bean (15) and Angus Youle (16) also failed to build on a start as the final wicket fell for a very disappointing 114.

Garmesh Chand took an outstanding 4 for 3 in five overs, backed up by Hildreth (3 for 40), Cliffe (2 for 21) and Brumby (1 for 37).

Scunthorpe started badly when Arbind Singh was caught by Shorthouse, off Andrew Jones, for 2, but Mason Hildreth joined Jamie-Lee Brumby.

They developed the partnership well, taking the score to 57 until Brumby was stumped by Bean, off Angus Youles, for 26.

Cameron Hall ran out Hildreth for 24 to give Sleaford a sniff at 61-3, but Ian Snowden and David Brown took the hosts to the brink of victory with a 52-run stand when Brown was caught by McPeake, off Scott Tite, for 19.

Brumby (4 not out) joined Snowden (30 not out) and they guided Scunthorpe over the line to earn 20 valuable points.

On Saturday, Sleaford host Lindum at London Road for a noon start.