Third-place Ashfield proved too strong when they faced Sleaford Rugby Club on Saturday.

The visitors left with a 25-17 success in their Midlands 3 East (North) contest.

Sleaford remain rooted to the foot of the table with one win and nine defeats from their opening 10 contests.

However, they have the chance to catch Bakewell Mannerians when they conclude their 2018 fixtures on Saturday.

Hosts Bakewell sit a place and five points above Sleaford in the table.