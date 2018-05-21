Bassingham driver Jack Harvey qualifies for Indy 500

British racing driver Jack Harvey has qualified for the 102nd running of the iconic Indianapolis 500.

Harvey posted a four-lap average qualifying speed of 225.254mph to place him 31st for this weekend’s race.

Sunday’s Pole Day came after the Bassingham driver successfully navigated a pressure-packed “Bump Day” on Saturday.

Harvey was drawn third and posted an initial four-lap average speed of 225.233mph before heavy rain showers soaked the track and narrowing the window for a second qualifying attempt.

But Harvey delivered a strong second qualifying run to ensure the car would not be bumped from the field with an average speed of 225.720-mph - 27th quickest of the 33 cars.

Harvey and the Meyer Shank Racing/SPM team were optimistic heading into official Pole Day qualifying, and going out seventh he posted a four-lap average of 225.254mph.

“I don’t have any big issues with the track it just comes down to not having a ton of qualifying speed this weekend,” said Harvey.

“We are in the race and yesterday proved anything can happen. Obviously, the important thing is qualifying for the 500, and we did. We were definitely hoping for a much better session than today, but I think we have a good car for the race, so I’m looking forward to next week and battling the field.”

There will be a further practice day on Friday ahead of the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 from 5.20pm GMT on Sunday.