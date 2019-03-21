Bell wins fourth title double on the sand

Cranwell racer Jack Bell has been crowned a double champion in Mablethorpe Sand Racing’s Winter Series for the fourth successive season.

Bell won the 13 to 16 year class championship plus the overall junior championship in what is turning out to be a successful 2019.

The 15-year-old enjoyed a strong day of racing in early January at the Champions Flat Track School where he finished second in the Youth Seniors class and put in a good performance in the pro class against some tough opposition.

The following day he took his first win of the new year at Mablethorpe where he went unbeaten and was again unbeaten on the sand two weeks later in all five races.

In February he rode well to win the pro class and finish third in the Youth Senior class back at the Champions Flat Track School.

Three more visits to Mablethorpe resulted in more wins for the St George’s Academy student, boosting his points tally and extending his series lead.

The results left him in a good position to seal the championship on his next visit to the beach which he duly did on March 10 when he once again went unbeaten all day.

He said: “I had a great day at Mablethorpe beach today on the CRF250 and collected enough points to win both championships for the fourth year in a row.

“Thanks to all my sponsors and family for their support.”

Following his success at Mablethorpe, Bell has turned his attention to speedway and travelled to Scunthorpe last week to ride at the British amateur meeting aboard a Formula 2 speedway bike, completing the event in overall third position.

“It was great to get back on a speedway bike after seven months,” he added.

“I recorded third place overall so am really happy, both with the result and how I rode the bike.

“I have to give a massive thanks to Peter Seaton for the ride which was a great experience for me. Also many thanks to Peter Boast for putting my name forward.”