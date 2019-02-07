Bounce session at trampoline club

An all-age open bounce session takes place at Big Jumps Trampoline Club’s new premises in Sellwood Court, Sleaford, from 9am-1pm this Saturday (£2 each).

This will coincide with their grand opening at 11am.

There will be demonstrations, a cake stall and raffle.

Big Jumps are a trampoline specialist club in Sleaford.

The club is a not-for-profit community based organisation and a spokesman said: “Trampolining is a great way to have fun and get fit. The club offer both recreational and competitive coaching and training to all ages and have just moved into our own premises.”