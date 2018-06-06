Cadets are athletics champs yet again

For the fourth time in six years the Cadets of 2160 Sleaford Sqn were crowned overall champions at the Trent Wing Air Training Corps Athletics championships.

With a haul of 10 gold, four silver and five bronze medals, the young team were also well placed in all five classes as well as carrying off the overall champions’ trophy against competition from the 30 other Squadrons in Trent Wing.

With the weather being ideal at the start of the day the squadron team were keen to make their mark at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium in Grantham.

Triple Gold medallist Corporal Wade Tear, having won the youth 800m, showed real pace in pulling off a stunning victory in the 1,500m.

To cap these triumphs he also managed to secure gold in the discus.

Wade has now been selected to join the Trent Wing team to compete in the Regional championships to be held next month.

Cadet Sergeant Alesandra Hinton-Shereston showed true grit to win the gold medal in the senior girls’ shot, her fellow senior girls’ team member, Cpl Kimberly Williamson wining bronze in the discus.

In the junior girls’ event Cadet Mackenzie Milne gained silver in the 100m and bronze in the high jump.

In the junior men’s category Cpl Martin Jones won gold in both shot and discus, whilst his teammates Cpl Jack Lewis and Cadet Ross Carleton gained gold in the 400m and high jump respectively.

Cadets Matthew Bolton and Luke Brookes were awarded gold in the 1,500m and high jump respectively, with Cpl Matthew Pepper scoring double silver in the 100m and long jump; their efforts securing second place in the junior boy’s competition.

Flight Lieutenant Leigh Withnall OC 2160 said: “I really could not have asked more of the team, they ran, jumped and threw like heroes.

“I am very pleased for those who won medals in their events but am equally proud of those who gave their all for no other reward than supporting the team effort; they all contributed to the squadron being crowned overall champions.”