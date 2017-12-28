Carre’s Grammar School gymnasts star on county stage

Despite the snow, four students from Carre’s Grammar School travelled to Grantham Mere’s Leisure Centre last month to compete in the Lincolnshire Schools Gymnastics Championships.

And in the face of some stiff opposition, all four boys managed to come away with a medal.

Dan Martin claimed gold despite competing against rivals up to three years his senior EMN-171227-173956002

Year 8 pupil Max Aslin was competing for the first time, but claimed a silver medal in the under 13s Level 1 category with a score of 29.4.

This colour of medal was matched by Tom Martin (Year 8) who also took silver in the Under 13 Level 2, pipped at the post by a mere 0.1 of a mark by Will Ray (Year 7) who secured gold for the Sleaford school.

Daniel Martin (Year 9) moved up an age group this year and was pitched against boys three years older than himself, but still managed to win gold in the Under 16s Level 2 category.

Daniel shared an identical score of 30.8 with his brother Tom, but the highest score of the whole male competition was Will Ray’s 30.9.

The boys will now go on to compete in the East Midlands round in Stamford next month.