Carre’s Grammar School pupil earns England rugby call-up

Up-and-coming rugby talent Oliver Chessum will pull on the Red Rose for the first time next month after earning his place in an England rugby squad.

Chessum was named in a 23-man England Counties Under 18s squad which represents the elite young players from amateur clubs.

He is the second Carre’s Grammar School to make the squad in the last five years,

Head of Sport at Carre’s, James Offer, said: “We have always seen the potential in Oliver and his progression has really accelerated over the last two years.

“He has even more potential to go a long way in the game if he works at it, and I know that some big clubs are interested in having him.”

The national squad was selected following a national development weekend at Stourbridge RFC which saw players gather for several days of coaching and selection.

The squad will meet up on April 18 at HMS Temeraire, in Portsmouth, to prepare for two fixtures against Ireland U18 Clubs and Schools.

The first match will take place on Wednesday, April 24 followed by the second the following Saturday, both in Dublin.

“Every year I’m incredibly impressed by the skill level on show at our national development weekend and this year was no different,” said Dave Penberthy, England Counties U18 team manager.

“The selected players have done exceptionally well and they should all be incredibly proud of reaching this stage.

“Pulling on the white shirt at any level is a great honour and I’m sure the players are aware of that.”

Chessum, who plays his club rugby with Kesteven RFC, in Grantham, has been playing the sport at school since the age of 13 and immediately fell in love with the sport.

Standing 6ft 7ins tall, Chessum plays in the second row and uses his size and no little skill to be a dominant force in most games that he plays in.

He made his breakthrough into the county squad last year and has kicked on rapidly in the last 12 months.

After representing Notts, Lincs and Derbyshire, he was selected to play for the Midlands at the national Development weekend where he impressed selectors suitably to claim one of the coveted 23 places.

“Oliver’s example shows that if you keep working at your game then good things will eventually come,” added Mr Offer

“He will be unbelievably proud to pull on the White shirt of England and hopefully it will be the start of a budding rugby career.”