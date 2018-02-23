Cranwell racer Jack Bell to join Peterborough Thundercats speedway

Cranwell motorcycle racer Jack Bell has been picked to ride for the Peterborough Thundercats speedway team this year.

The Thundercats are the junior division of the Peterborough Panthers and are making their debut in the Northern Junior League (NJL) this season.

The St George’s Academy student will ride his own 150cc Daytona Speedway bike alongside team-mate Max Perry, and will be available to ride in at least five races of the seven-round championship.

Jack (14) said: “I’m looking forward to riding with the Thundercats this year.

“It’s going to be a very busy season for me as I have other rides on the cards as well. I will be available to ride at Peterborough, Redcar and Workington, and also ride my speedway pit bike and flat track at Scunthorpe in their summer championship, the flat track championship with the Dirt Track Riders Association, Scots Corner in Northern Ireland with Supermoto, the Isle of Man Supermoto races, and the British Mini Bike Championship for Supermoto.

“I won’t have much spare time!”

Jack will begin his NJL speedway campaign at Peterborough for the first home meeting against Redcar on Sunday, April 15.