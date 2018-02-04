Cranwell racer Jack caps a successful 12 months

Cranwell racer Jack Bell has maintained his good form by picking up a clutch of sand racing winners’ trophies at Mablethorpe.

In late November Bell tried out some new things on the CRF250 bike in difficult conditions, but rode well to claim five wins during the day and the overall win.

He said: “The track was really long and rutty down the straight and into turn one, but it was really good fun riding the ruts and learning a few new lines.

“It was great to see Guy Martin there as well.”

At the next meeting the St George’s Academy pupil raced on the north beach, with the usual venue unfit for racing, and had another good day with four wins out of five.

“Although I prefer the other beach it was the other bikes with no suspension that seemed to struggle today,” he added.

“The track was very small and tight and I did struggle a bit to get the power on, but I managed to get four out of five wins and really enjoyed the close racing with Fergus Bluff.”

The 14-year-old ended 2017 by securing all five race wins in the mid-December meet on a terrible track.

He said: “2017 has been a great year for me. I entered 50 meetings, 66 classes and come away with 34 podiums.

“There have been one or two really bad meetings, and some disappointments, but also some great meetings and I have met a load of new and famous people.

“The highlight of the year has to be the British Talent Cup and the pit biking in the Isle of Man.

“However, none of this would be possible if it wasn’t for mum and dad supporting me and taking me all over the country, plus Bruce Webster for his support and help during meetings.

“Thanks to Aveland Electrical, Lincs2motorcycles, Truelove, Motul, Atlantis Xtreme and Helen Pask plus my new sponsor for 2018, Flowvision.

“I have some massive plans for 2018 and some great support behind me.”