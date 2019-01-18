Cranwell racer targets big things for 2019

Teenage motorcycle racer Jack Bell said he has big plans for 2019 after reflecting on a successful season on all surfaces.

It was an interesting few months for the Cranwell racer Jack Bell who wrapped up the remaining summer championships and moved on to the winter season.

“I’ve had a great season and raced at 52 meetings throughout the year,” he said.

“I secured first-time wins in the Isle of Man, British youth speedway at Bellevue, and British mini bikes at Stretton and have met some great people during the season.

“Thanks to all my sponsors and friends for their support this year, and thanks to mum and dad for taking me to all the meetings.

“Any support for the new season would be much appreciated as I have some big plans for 2019.”

On the last day of September, the 15-year-old Lincolnshire rider travelled to the Three Sisters circuit, near Wigan, where he rode in the adult classes for the first time in the British Mini Bike Championship.

He qualified well in the A group in 15th, and completed his races in ninth place overall despite a few technical problems with the bike.

He then rode at Rye House where he won the flat track events and was third in the minibike class, and later in October Bell attended Peterborough Thundercats Speedway’s presentation evening.

He said: “I’ve had a great time with the Thundercats this season; it has been a privilege to ride for the team, thanks to Jason Pipe and Jed for giving me this opportunity. I have learnt a lot from the experience.”

October 28 heralded the new season of sand racing at Mablethorpe where Bell continued his winning streak by securing the overall win, and then repeated this at the November 11 round.

Bell went unbeaten all day at Scunthorpe speedway track later in the month in both the pit bike and flat track classes, but had a tougher time when he returned on December 2.

With the track surface poor, the teenager suffered a couple of crashes on the CRF250 machine, but went on to finish second overall on the minibike before taking the flat track class win.

It was back to sand racing at Mablethorpe on December 9 where despite a fast crash in practice, Bell managed to secure second place overall, and Bell ended the year back at the coast on December 23 for the annual Christmas meeting where despite terrible weather conditions he went unbeaten.

* For details of sponsorship packages, email jackbell93.jb@gmail.com