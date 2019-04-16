Ethan attempts summit in gale

Ethan Bain, from Billingborough, chose something out of the ordinary for his 11th birthday treat, when instead of a party he attempted to climb Wales’ highest peak with his parents - despite being visually impaired and blind on his right side.

The hike up Mt Snowdon has so far raised £600 for Guide Dogs from donations. The organisation has been helping Ethan with life skills and independence training.

Mum Caroline admitted: “I am not so sure, given the harsh weather conditions that we experienced, he now wishes he had had the party instead!”

She explained: “It was on March 11 when we had that awful weather front across the UK, and there were 47mph winds on Snowdon summit, with ice. Ethan had two walking poles to help him be sure of his path and that he was especially safe on his right side, my husband Andy and I walked one in front and one behind to check his route and safety at all times.

Ethan’s parents are ex-RAF, and are experienced mountain climbers, having previously walked up Snowdon on a number of occasions, but it was Ethan’s first mountain. This time they got to the point where the Pyg Track meets the Miners Track as Ethan started to slip on the ice and the high winds were coming down the side of the mountain. Mountain Ranger advice was ice axe and crampons to reach the summit, so they turned back.

Caroline said: “Ice was being blown and hitting us in the face which was making it more hazardous.”

They may try again in the summer and the other peaks of Ben Nevis and Scafell Pike could be in their sights for other charities.