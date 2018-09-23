Families day cements club status

Saturday last week saw Sleaford Rugby Club further developing its reputation as a ‘family club’ within the local community when it held its families fun day.

Two lucky young lads, Nate Bennett and Jake Daniels, were the first mascots for the club, and joined Captain Cory Stobart to lead the First XV team out onto the pitch for their match against a team from Belper in Derbyshire.

Robert Hopkins of Turnbulls presents new shirts to club President Stephen Gunter and Sleaford Ladies' Manager Vicki Cocks, with some of the players. Photo: Shaun Parkes (Sparx Photographic) EMN-180913-173438001

Cory said: “It’s something we’re going to do more regularly as a way of further integrating the senior and minis/junior sections, developing our ethos as a rugby family and community.”

The families day ran on until the evening with various entertainment and music on offer.

The club runs teams at all levels, including juniors and minis, girls’ and ladies teams, as well as the men’s teams, and always welcomes new players.

The club also has a social membership scheme for non-playing supporters and families, and welcomes support at all its matches, especially home matches. The clubhouse has a bar and serves food.

For further information, contact the club via the website at https://sleafordrfc.gms.rfu.com/ or email contact@srfc.org.uk.

At the same event, Turnbull Builders Merchant, sponsors of Sleaford Rugby Club, presented Sleaford Ladies rugby team with new shirts before their first match of the season.

Turnbull’s Robert Hopkins presented the shirts to club President Stephen Gunter and Sleaford Ladies’ manager Vicki Cocks, with some of the players present, after the First XV and Second XV matches against Belper at the club’s grounds on Ruskington Road, Sleaford.

The ladies travelled to Kesteven Rugby Club on the Sunday for a friendly match, where they wore the new shirts for the first time, and emerged victorious, winning 56-5 in a match that was hard fought but played with great spirit on both sides, with both teams being a credit to the game.

The ladies’ season started in earnest on Sunday with the first league match at home against Coalville.

Sleaford Ladies are keen to recruit more players, and invite potential players to come to a training session at the club on Wednesday evenings at 7pm for a chat and to meet the team. Friends and family can come down to spectate and can become social members. You can join the players in the bar afterwards if you have any questions.

Alternatively contact the club via the website or email above.