Fast start earns Reel Deal breathing space

In the Sleaford and District Snooker League, after successful exploits in the quarter-finals of the cup competitions, Reel Deal C, Electra B, Upholsterers and Legion A all won their Barge and Bottle Division One fixtures.

Leaders Real Deal C won the first three frames of their match against visitors Electra A, but lost the final two frames for a 3-2 outcome, to maintain their lead at the top.

Results: Garry Sharpe 61 Ken Choularton 11, Keith Southern 50 Stefan Lawrence 34, Craig Sentance 65 John Wheeler 31, Simon Biggin 33 Steve Caithness 65, Sean Dudley 60 Joe Kerwin 71.

A good contest saw Electra B defeat Wanderers 3-2.

Results: Paul Clark 70 Alf Falconio 57, Pete Brankin 18 Neil Price 65, Gavin Robson 57 John Butler 22, Anthony Wood 47 Mark Dewhurst 46, Wayne Brankin 7 Terry Wing 58.

Upholsterers moved back into third place following a 4-1 home win versus Electra S.

Results: Jason Partridge 60 Michael Scott 17, Dave Woods 9 Doug Scott 65, Graham Watson 61 Chris Gallimore 54, Andy Copeland 58 Tony McCauley 48, Adi Taylor 76 Chris Lawrence 30.

The final fixture of the week saw Legion A continue to distance themselves from the relegation zone with a 4-1 derby win against Foundations.

Results: Chris Creasey 46 John Jenkins 18, Tony Luck 51 Rick Ansell 26, Paul Banks 71 Ian Eynon 48, David Brown 40 Kevin Shaw 60, Colin Brown 67 Nick McCauley 55.

In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, the top fixture featured leaders Legion P at second-placed Electra C.

After sharing the opening two frames, where the opening frame saw 119 points scored and frame 2 saw Vic Rouse earn best win of the week, Legion P won the final three frames for a 4-1 away victory.

Results: David Martin-Taylor 56 Andy Bainbridge 63, Vic Rouse 69 Tom Collyer 14, Brian Rudkin 25 Martin Osbourne 62, Roy Bennett 19 Calum Churcher 68, Jack Thompson 38 Dave Dawson 56.

Reel B, in third spot, narrowed the gap behind Electra C to just a single point after overpowering Polley E 5-0.

Results: Trevor Kenyon 61 Ian Little 30, Len Chapman 51 Mick Cawsey 21, Mark Dodd 54 John Blow 24, Shane Chapman 62 Sid Hicks 38, Matt Clements 53 Terry Atkinson 38.

Fourth-placed Desperados kept in touch with the second promotion place after a final frame 3-2 derby triumph over Unpottables.

Gary Nicholson scored a 20 break in frame 4.

Results: Liam Atkins 57 Ray Black 44, Paul Harris 72 Nino Vacca 26, Kev Kopp 20 David Gash 42, Lisa Foreman 23 Gary Nicholson 61, Steve Gyles 67 Paddy Harland 27.

Heckington B won 3-2 at Heat is On to climb one place to fifth.

Results: Nick Hand 50 George Tomlinson 52, Conor Doherty 47 Eddie Cullen 20, Lee Knights 43 Mark Wallington 52, Carl Robinson 28 Philip Wootton 73, Ashley Rooke 51 Maurice Barnatt 26.