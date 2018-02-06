Goalkeeping prospect Millie gets helping hand from Sleaford firm

A Sleaford company has leant an up-and-coming hockey goalkeeper Millie Armond a helping hand with her expensive kit.

Raymond Baker, of Baker Plant Hire, has sponsored Millie’s goalkeeping kit as she continues to make great strides in the sport.

Millie Armond with Raymond Baker, of sponsors Baker Plant Hire EMN-180502-164327002

She first took up the sport at Sleaford Junior Hockey Club and graduated to the Lincolnshire county team three years ago.

The Year 9 pupil, who attends Cranwell Primary School, has retained her place with the county squad and impressed enough to earn a regional call-up, helping the Midlands under 13s team secure a bronze medal at the national finals.

Despite being aged just 13, Millie is in her first season of senior league hockey with Leadenham Ladies, and kept her latest clean sheet on Saturday - her eighth of the current campaign.