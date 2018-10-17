Gofl: Paul Streeter secures European Senior Tour top-five finish in Paris

Sleaford golfer Streeter has four top-10 finishes on his debut season on the European Senior Tour
Sleaford golfer Streeter has four top-10 finishes on his debut season on the European Senior Tour

Professional golfer Paul Streeter moved up to 13th in the European Senior Tour order of merit as he maintained his excellent late-season form.

Streeter was 11th at the European Senior Masters at the Forest of Arden GC and then sealed his fifth top-10 finish of his debut season on the prestigious tour at the Paris Legends when he tied for fifth place.

In-form Streeter went into the Masters on the back of a maiden win and a runners-up finish in his previous three events.

The 51-year-old followed a disappointing opening round of two-over-par 74 with a second round 71.

But he saved the best until last, carding an eagle and four birdies in a final round of 69, taking him to two-under for the tournament and a share of 11th place.

Heading over to the French capital, Streeter quickly got back into his groove and lay handily placed in tied-eighth after a three-under-par opening round of 69.

Another fighting middle round, a feature of Streeter’s best results, put him in firmly in contention when five birdies and just one bogey lifted him into a share of third place, just two shots behind second-round leader Mark Mouland.

The Lincolnshire ace went one better in Saturday’s final round when he carded six birdies.

But his victory hopes went when he followed his only double-bogey of the week with two further bogeys, leaving him fifth overall on nine-under, three behind winner Gary Orr.