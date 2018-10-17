Gofl: Paul Streeter secures European Senior Tour top-five finish in Paris

Professional golfer Paul Streeter moved up to 13th in the European Senior Tour order of merit as he maintained his excellent late-season form.

Streeter was 11th at the European Senior Masters at the Forest of Arden GC and then sealed his fifth top-10 finish of his debut season on the prestigious tour at the Paris Legends when he tied for fifth place.

In-form Streeter went into the Masters on the back of a maiden win and a runners-up finish in his previous three events.

The 51-year-old followed a disappointing opening round of two-over-par 74 with a second round 71.

But he saved the best until last, carding an eagle and four birdies in a final round of 69, taking him to two-under for the tournament and a share of 11th place.

Heading over to the French capital, Streeter quickly got back into his groove and lay handily placed in tied-eighth after a three-under-par opening round of 69.

Another fighting middle round, a feature of Streeter’s best results, put him in firmly in contention when five birdies and just one bogey lifted him into a share of third place, just two shots behind second-round leader Mark Mouland.

The Lincolnshire ace went one better in Saturday’s final round when he carded six birdies.

But his victory hopes went when he followed his only double-bogey of the week with two further bogeys, leaving him fifth overall on nine-under, three behind winner Gary Orr.