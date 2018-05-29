Harvey finishes 16th at Indy 500

Jack Harvey finished 16th in the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.

Competing in the Meyer Shank Racing with SPM AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda, the Bassingham driver made headway throughy the field after beginning in 31st place.

He was running third by lap 95 and returned to the top three once again on lap 130.

But a final pitstop on lap 197 of the 200-lap race saw him slip down the order.

“It’s the Indy 500, the biggest one of the year, so the team didn’t have to apologise to me for going for it,” said Harvey of the fuel strategy.

“We nearly made the strategy work, but there were a few bits where we just couldn’t hit the numbers.”

Harvey will next race in the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

The race takes place on July 29.