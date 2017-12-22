Jack Harvey seals IndyCar return

Racing driver Jack Harvey will head back to the United States for some top-level motorsport next season after signing a multi-year IndyCar deal.

The Bassingham racer will contest a select number of races in the 2018 and 2019 Verizon IndyCar Series seasons for Michael Shank Racing with whom he made his IndyCar debut this season in the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

Harvey then rejoined the series for the final two races of the season at Watkins Glen and Sonoma with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM), the team with whom he captured six wins and 18 podium finishes in Indy Lights.

Harvey’s No.60 car for the 2018 season will be Honda-powered and will include outings at St Petersburg, Long Beach, Sonoma Raceway, and the iconic Indianapolis 500.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that this has come together and to be racing in the Verizon IndyCar Series again,” he said.

“I had a very positive experience racing for Mike Shank in the Indianapolis 500, and it was great to build on that with SPM in the last two races of the year.

“Now to be racing for Mike and to also have the support of SPM for this programme; it is the best of both worlds for me. I can’t wait to get back out racing again!”Sam Schmidt said: “Jack is an integral part of our history at SPM, and we are thrilled to be able to welcome him back to our IndyCar programme through our partnership with Michael Shank Racing.

“He did a great job for us in the final two races of the 2017 season, so to have him back for multiple events in 2018 is a great addition to the team.”

Jack’s future plans have been further cemented by signing with MBK Sports Management who will provide all of his negotiating, marketing, branding, endorsement, sponsorships, administrative, and legal services.

“I have the vision and drive to perform at a highest level, and I’m looking forward to working with MBK Sports, knowing they will support me to the fullest to achieve my goals,” Harvey added.