Jack’s best IndyCar finish

British racing driver Jack Harvey recorded his best IndyCar finish to date at the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Making his fifth IndyCar series start, the Meyer Shank Racing with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver took the checkered flag in 12th position after 85 laps of close racing.

Qualifying had been frustrating for Bassingham’s Harvey and the team, as the balance of the car did not match the afternoon track conditions.

Harvey lined up on the ninth row of the grid for the 85 lap race.

Almost immediately, a full course caution was brought out and the team pitted Harvey.

Their strategy paid off, and Harvey steadily moved through the field to seventh before pitting for the second time on lap 31.

By lap 61 he was running in fourth and looking strong for a top five finish.

He was about to come in for his third and final pitstop when the yellow flags were brought out and the pitlane was closed, forcing Harvey to stay out on track as the field was slowed.

This compromised his race strategy and meant that when the pitlane was reopened two laps later, he had dropped down the field.

Despite this curveball, Harvey continued to fight on and after 85 laps of racing, he crossed the finish line in 12th.

“We moved forward and that was the goal,” said Harvey.

“We ran well all day, but that yellow came out at the absolute wrong time.

“But you can’t predict those kinds of things happening.

“We had a good race and we showed what we can do and that we deserve to be here.”

Next up for Harvey is the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 27th.