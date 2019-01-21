Leadenham Hockey Club frozen out in winless weekend

Freezing temperatures over the weekend forced the cancellation of two Leadenham Hockey Club home matches as the ladies’ side and men’s third XI got an unexpected weekend off.

But the men’s first and second teams continued with their trips to the comparatively balmy climes of Cambridge.

Facing the early morning cold, the men’s first team faced off against Cambridge City Vets and gave a performance more encouraging than the 7-0 result.

Promising players such as Henry Young and man-of-the-match Greg Amess made notable contributions with linking play in the left and right channels, but the club as a whole continues to struggle for goals.

Entering the second half with a respectable 2-0 deficit, there was much still to play for, but age and experience told as Cambridge continued to press high and stay disciplined.

Leadenham, on the other hand, fell away, conceding several penalty corners and a penalty stroke, and played with 10 men for a short time following Ian Sanderson’s green card dismissal for dissent.

Just down the road, the Second XI fell to a narrow 1-0 loss against Cambridge South’s fourth team.

Dominating possession in the first half, Sean Corbett had very little to do thanks to outstanding defensive work from Joe Beardall in holding midfield, and talented young wing-back Freddie Naylor.

Unfortunately Leadenham couldn’t convert that ball control into a lead as the half ended goalless.

Tom Corbett earned his man-of-the-match award in the early exchanges as the visitors pushed for the win, but a Cambridge counter-attack was neatly finished to put the hosts ahead.

From there on Leadenham struggled to rebuild momentum, but defended stoutly to keep in touch.

The club again wishes to thank all of the umpires and its sponsors, Mountains Skip Hire.