Leadenham Hockey Club Ladies hit top spot

With the league sown up, Leadenham Hockey Club men’s second string were able to put their feet up and relax during a well-timed bye week.

In their absence the ladies took the opportunity to put in a table-topping performance of their own.

Travelling to leaders Bourne, the Dragons were looking to extend their one-point lead on home turf.

Leadenham began strongly, controlling possession in an even, flowing game, and Katie Ireland was eventually awarded the opening goal which deflected in off a Bourne defender.

Goalscoring is very much in the genes, with Florence Ireland doubling the lead five minutes later, assisted by Katherine Price, who added a fine solo effort just before the break.

The half-time score didn’t reflect Bourne’s positive play, but a firm Leadenham back line held out, with Megan Campbell making several key interceptions.

The second half continued very much as the first, with Leadenham edging possession, and another Katie Ireland goal sealed a 4-0 win which sent them to the top of Division Four.

Leadenham’s men’s third team faced a daunting trip to second-placed Long Sutton who pushed players upfield to unsettle the Louth defence.

But Paul Swinburn rolled back the years with lightning-quick reactions to deny the hosts an early opener.

Set-pieces have been a noteworthy strength of the Thirds, and they took the lead through another penalty corner as Nick Turner capitalised on a fluffed clearance to send a strike through the keeper’s legs.

A contentious penalty corner decision allowed Long Sutton to level in the second half, but straight from the restart, Conor Wright tapped in a cross D ball to restore the lead and seal an impressive win.

A home victory saw the First XI surpass last season’s points tally.

Hosting local rivals Spalding, they swiftly took a two-goal lead through Will Cutler and Sam MacAllister.

Leadenham continued to probe, but a swift counter caught the hosts too high up the pitch as Spalding cut their lead to 2-1.

Cutler restored the two-goal advantage after the break, latching on to a rebound off the Spalding post.

And further goals from Fergus Mack and Will Dean sealed victory as Leadenham’s attacking pressure forced errors in the visiting defence.

An impressive attacking performance moves the club 10 points above the relegation places.

The club would like to thank all of the umpires and club sponsors Mountains Skip Hire.