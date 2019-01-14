Leadenham Hockey Club men suffer festive hangover

The long Christmas break took it’s toll on Leadenham Hockey Club’s men’s teams as they returned to league action under-strength and out-of-sorts.

The men’s First XI acquitted themselves well against energetic visitors Cambridge University.

Calling up several of the club’s talented youth players, the hosts defended well to limit Cambridge’s chances, but the visitors scored twice either side of the break, including an unfortunate own goal from Nathan Chambers.

* The Seconds fared little better as they welcomed Bourne Deeping Fourths.

Featuring a much-changed line-up, the Men in Black struggled to maintain possession and were frequently caught on the counter, conceding four times from open play.

Bourne’s ruthlessness in offence also extended to set plays with a further five goals coming from penalty corners.

Leadenham had chances to balance the scoreline early on, but stand-out player Conor Wright and makeshift forward Ben Russell lacked a clinical edge.

Captain Thomas Pinchbeck was unable to prevent the rout, conceding a penalty flick in the dying seconds which confirmed a 10-0 defeat.

* The third string travelled to Louth who went top of the division with a convincing victory over Leadenham’s developing players.

But it was not all doom and gloom, with hard-working performances from Tom Corbett and veteran Nick Turner.

Injuries left the visitors with 10 men in the second half and Louth capitalised to extend a 2-0 half-time lead into a 6-0 win.

* Leadenham Ladies prevented a clean sweep on the day with a convincing 5-1 win at Long Sutton.

Perennial top scorer Katie Ireland bagged a hat-trick, with supporting goals from Ciara Wright and Florence Ireland.

The win gave fifth-placed Leadenham a five-point gap between themselves and the sixth-placed hosts.

The club would like to thank all of the umpires and sponsors Mountains Skip Hire.