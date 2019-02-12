Leadenham Hockey: Five-star Seconds close in on safety

Leadenham Hockey Club’s men First XI were perhaps unlucky to settle for a point as they welcomed a tenacious Peterborough defence to RAF Cranwell.

Controlling the ball for much of the game, the hosts appeared to be favourites, but a Nathan Chambers goal was disallowed just before half-time to keep the scores level.

In the second half a concentration lapse handed the visitors a scrappy goal against the run of play, goalkeeper Simon Chambers keeping out two shots before the ball was finally bundled over the line.

That only seemed to inspire the Leadenham forwards, with Ian Sanderson providing some much-needed bite on his return to the side, and Charlie Cade’s aerial distribution adding variety.

Ultimately, captain Sam MacAllister’s penalty corner conversion evened the scoreline, and capped an encouraging display from the team.

* The Second XI also put on an impressive attacking performance as they edged towards safety.

Cambridge City began on the front foot, but a resolute Leadenham back line survived the early scare and soon turned defence into attack.

Goals flowed in the first half as James Ireland made up for lost time with four, including a stunning reverse strike from the top of the D, while Sam Darling added another.

In the second half, Cambridge found more rhythm, but a disciplined performance limited the visitors to only two shots on goal, neither being converted.

The Seconds can take a lot of confidence from the 5-0 win and the performance going into the vital last few games of the season.

* Results were less positive on the road, but there were still several performances to be proud of.

The men’s third team edged the first half at Long Sutton, with Nick Mountain putting them ahead on his way to a man-of-the-match award.

Debutant David Braunton also put in a noteworthy display, adding vital experience to a young team, but two penalty corners in the second half swung the result in Long Sutton’s favour, the match ending 2-1.

* The ladies also narrowly lost out in the second half, 3-2 against league leaders Bourne Deeping.

Leadenham raced out to an early lead against the unbeaten hosts, with Katie Ireland and Sally Darling netting to give the visitors a 2-0 lead at the half.

But Bourne wrestled back control of the match in an ill-tempered second half to take all three points.

The club would like to thank sponsors Mountains Skip Hire and the umpires who make the games possible, particularly home umpires Dean Newell and David Sykes.

