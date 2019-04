St Andrew’s Primary School netballers turned on the style to land the county crown last week.

The Leasingham primary school team represented Sleaford in the Lincolnshire School Games, in Grantham.

Parent Sally Blythe has coached the St Andrew's team all the way to the East Midlands School Games EMN-190104-133024002

They remained unbeaten in the tournament and were crowned champions of Lincolnshire after beating The Meadows Primary School, from Lincoln, in the final.

The team, who have been coached by parent Sally Blythe, will now go on to represent Lincolnshire in the East Midlands School Games in June.