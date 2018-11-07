Lincolnshire Sports Awards: Thomas Talbot brings the house down

Disabled athlete Thomas Talbot and Leasingham St Andrew’s Primary School were celebrating after scooping two honours at the Lincolnshire Sports Awards last Friday.

Thomas, from Metheringham, received a standing ovation when he walked off stage with his walking frame in the most emotional moment of the night, having picked up the Disabled Sportsperson of the Year award.

The St George’s Academy pupil is a national and international RaceRunner and has competed nationally and internationally since 2015.

In January 2017 Thomas had major hip reconstruction surgery and was warned he might not walk again, but vowed to return to RaceRunning and after seven weeks in plaster, underwent tough physio rehab to get him walking again.

He duly got back to the track and won nationals titles last autumn, but was still determined to improve.

His motivation paid off this year, improving his personal bests over 100m (by two seconds), 200m (eight seconds), 400m (25 seconds) and 800m (one minute) as he competed in the National CPS Series.

Thomas’ performances enabled him to qualify for the Typhoo National Junior Athletics Championships where he won four national titles representing the East Midlands.

His 100m time qualified him for the England Athletics AAA/CAU Disability Championships where he won bronze in another new PB.