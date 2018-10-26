Logan bags gold and claims a British title

Gymnasts from Sleaford Elite Gymnastics and Trampolining Club enjoyed an excellent weekend when they competed in the British Artistic Disability Championships at Lilleshall in Shropshire, the headquarters of British gymnastics.

Rachel Shields and Ella McCarthy competed in the Women’s Junior Open and Diane McKenzie in the Senior Open events, while Logan Somers took part in the Men’s Junior Open competition.

Diane was an inspiration to all her club colleagues as she overcame significant issues to finish competing in all four disciplines - beam, floor, vault and bars - to be placed a very respectable seventh.

Rachel, the youngest member of the Sleaford squad, produced a breathtaking floor routine, narrowly missing out on a bronze medal, while Ella, competing in her first British Championships, finished fourth overall and earned herself a bronze in the vault.

To cap it all for the Sleaford club, Logan added to his growing collection of medals and titles by winning a bronze medal in the all round competition and bronze in both parallel bars and floor.

He then went one better by taking silver on horizontal bars and concluded an excellent day for him with a gold medal on pommel and a British title.

Head coach Patsy Shield said: “We could not be prouder of our team. Our gymnasts did themselves and the club proud with their performances.

“Each one has to overcome significant challenges in order to train and compete and yet their bravery and strength of character is an example and an inspiration to us all.

“To come away with a British title and a bunch of medals from only our second British Artistic event is testament to the hard work of our coaches and our gymnasts.”