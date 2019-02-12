Louth Snooker: Mountain share summit with Sibjon in Knockout

With league titles decided, the Louth Billiards and Snooker League moved into the first week of the Jubilee Snooker Knock-out.

There are we have joint leaders in the Town and Country Group after the opening salvoes, with PH Mountain Cardboard Services and Sibjon Builders both winning 8-4.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services beat Harness and Cooper Joiners, with John, Pete and Sid Mountain all winning for the hosts, before Pat O’Reilly got back a couple of consolation frames for the visitors.

Sibjon Builders won away against Louth Volks World as Phil Williamson, Steve Kemplay and Dan Smith all found their form, but Keith Lewington did manage to claw a couple of frames back for the hosts.

Louth Building Supplies sit in third place after they edged out Kitchen Solutions 7-5.

Derek Adlam and Kyle Johnson both won, but Rod Dodge took two frames for the hosts.

Sitting bottom of the Town and Country Group are NT Shaw Citroen after a 7-5 defeat against Dales Poultry and Game who sit top of the Conservative Club Group, with Mark Wilkinson the difference between the sides.

* In the Billiards Knock-out, the early pacesetters are ABC Riding Wear and MA Stephensons Autos who both won 2-1.

ABC Riding Wear edged out Moran Travel as Kev Fenwick and Terry Espin put the visitors in front before Ray Charlton bagged a consolation frame back for the hosts.

Sam Mountain put visitors Naulls and Dales in front, but Craig Machin and Craig Dixon clinched a comeback victory for Autos.