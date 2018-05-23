Market Rasen riders suffer high-speed crashes

Market Rasen racer Phil Crowe insisted he will ready for the upcoming Isle of Man TT despite suffering a heavy crash in his latest outing.

Crowe’s TT plans took a backward step when he was involved in a high-speed crash at Cadwell Park while competing in the North Gloucester Club Phoenix Open class races.

Phil Crowe EMN-180521-131948002

Crowe had qualified well in second place, but on the first lap he was involved in a crash with a slower rider.

He commented: “Changing lines at the last minute from one side of the track to the other while not anywhere near a race pace with no warning is just plain stupid.

“Now I have a lot of work to do to get my bike up and running with less than two weeks before I leave for the Isle of Man TT races. The bike is trashed and I am beaten up, but I will make the TT, just.”

Meanwhile, Market Rasen-based British Superbikes rider Jason O’Halloran is set for a spell on the sidelines after crashing in Italy.

The Honda Racing rider broke his ankle in two places while riding in the World Superbike race at Imola.

He was deputising for the injured Leon Camier in the Red Bull Honda team aboard a Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2.

He started the first race from the fifth row of the grid, but crashed heavily at turn five on lap two.

He was initially treated at the circuit medical centre before being transferred to hospital in Imola for further treatment.

The Australian underwent surgery to repair the damage to his ankle before returning home to Lincolnshire to continue his recovery.

But with the British Superbike Championship on its summer break, for the road racing season, O’Halloran should be well on the way to recovery when racing resumes at Snetterton on June 17.

“Thanks for all the get-well messages I have received,” he said.

“I will be back fighting fit in no time. I have to say a massive thanks to the Honda WSB team for looking after me so well.”