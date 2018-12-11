Mauritius cheque for golfer Streeter

Paul Streeter finished tied for 34th at the European Senior Tour’s MCB Tour Championships.

The three-day tournament, held at Poste de Flacq, Mauritus, saw the former Sleaford Golf Club member begin with a round of 71 on the 72-par course on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday’s rounds saw Streeter shoot to par to finish in joint 34th spot alongside Spain’s Santiago Luna and fellow Englishman Peter Wilson.

The trio all left with a cheque for €3,242.

The tournament was won by American Clark Dennis, who pocketed €68,486 following rounds of 63, 66 and 64.

It’s been a fantastic debut season on the European Senior Tour, 52-year-old Streeter already claiming two victories after winning the Costa Blanca Benidorm Senior Masters and Travis Perkins Masters.

He currently sits ninth in the Order of Merit with earnings of €203,170.

The Tour Championships will conclude at Praslin, Seychelles, this week, with rounds again held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday..