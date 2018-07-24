Mixed fortunes for Sleaford Town Bowls Club

A mixed week for Sleaford Town bowlers began by taking just two points at Grantham in the EBA League with only one rink win.

Scores: John Parker, Peter Stokes, Roger Neaverson, Richard Barnes won 20-14; Cecilia Faulkner, Calum Campbell, Kris Moore, Neil Mapletoft lost 11-20; Andrew Morris, Mick Faulkner, David Campbell, Andrew Bird lost 8-22.

* But Town responded by winning all of the rinks in the ASC Metals Handicap Cup at home to Lee Road, with a 76-23 aggregate.

Scores: Robin Wilson, Bas Gilbert, Roy Markham won 30-6; Joan Gilbert, Mick Faulkner, Gwen Campbell won 25-9; Calum Campbell, Brian Srawley, Kris Moore won 21-8.

* In the City League at home to Eagle, all three rinks were won in a 71-47 victory to take a maximum 10 points.

Trevor Cope’s set of Neil Mapletoft and Ken Irwin trailed 11-13 after 14 ends, but scored 20 shots to their opponents’ one to win 31-16.

John Parker, Roger Neaverson and Richard Barnes won 24-17, and Kris Moore, Calum Campbell and Andrew Bird won 16-14.

* Town took only one winning rink and two points in a 52-74 District League defeat at Dunholme.

Scores: Calum Campbell, Roger Neaverson, Ken Irwin won 23-18; Jackie Wareham, Gwen Campbell, Bas Gilbert lost 16-24; Robin Wilson, Joan Gilbert, Kris Moore lost 13-32.

* At Sleaford Bristol, in the Woodhall League, two winning rinks earned four points and a 61-53 aggregate.

Scores: Linda Morris, Ken Dye, Ken Irwin won 28-21; Cecilia Faulkner, Steve Morris, Brian Srawley won 21-10, Mick Jarrald, Clive Steadman, Mick Faulkner lost 12-22.

* Hosting Washingborough in the EBA League, Town were pipped by just four shots, 55-59, for two points.

Scores: John Parker, Ken Dye, Calum Campbell, Roy Markham won 21-16; Andrew Morris, Peter Stokes, David Campbell, Andrew Bird lost 20-23; Martin Titley, Clive Steadman, Bas Gilbert, Ken Irwin lost 14-20.

* Sleaford Town’s President’s Day will be held on Sunday, August 12. Entries to secretary Peter Annison at (01529) 307182.