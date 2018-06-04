Mixed week for the Town bowls teams

Sleaford Town bowlers played five matches last week with mixed results.

At home to Branston in the EBA league, they lost the aggregate 45-50, claiming four points to the visitors’ six.

Results: Andrew Morris, Roger Neaverson, Ken Irwin, Trevor Cope won 25-11; Martin Titley, Calum Campbell, Richard Barnes, Andrew Bird won 16-10; John Parker, Peter Stokes, Neil Mapletoft, Kris Moore lost 4-29.

At Grantham last Sunday the ASC Metals League side lost 46-54, winning two points.

Results: Peter Annison, Calum Campbell, Ken Irwin won 21-16; Andrew Morris, Steve Morris, Kris Moore lost 12-18; Linda Morris, Brian Srawley, Gwen Campbell lost 13-20.

At home against a very strong St Giles team, Town lost on all three rinks for an overall 32-71 score and no points.

Results: Cecilia Faulkner, Gillian Annison, Gwen Campbell lost 11-17; Peter Annison, Brian Srawley, Joan Gilbert lost 13-22; Robin Wilson, Clive Steadman, Ken Irwin lost 8-32.

At home to Sleaford Bristol in the Sleaford League, the Town bowlers won on all four rinks with the aggregate score 138-35 for all 12 points.

Results: Calum Campbell, Jackie Wareham, Bas Gilbert won 47-1; Mick Jarrald, Clive Steadman, Ken Dye won 42-3; Peter Annison, Brian Srawley, Mick Faulkner won 23-17; Ruth Bird, Joan Gilbert, Julie Cope won 26-14.

On the same night a team played away at Helpringham in the Ron Kitchen Memorial Trophy, winning by three matches to two. Richard Barnes won the two wood singles, Andrew Bird lost in the four wood singles, Neil Mapletoft and Kris Moore lost by one shot in the pairs, John Parker, Rogerson Neaverson and Paul Jobson won the two wood triples and Martin Titley, Peter Stokes and Trevor Cope won in the three wood trebles.