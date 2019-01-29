National cup draw hands Sleaford RFC Ladies 285-mile round trip

Following a last 16 victory over local rivals Lincoln, Sleaford RFC Ladies face their longest road trip of the season in their quest for national honours.

They have been drawn away to Burnley Ladies in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Junior Plate national competition, with a round-trip to Lancashire of about 285 miles.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, February 17 with a 2.30pm kick-off.

* Sleaford RFC men’s First XV maintained their upturn in form with a narrow victory over mid-table Mansfield on Saturday.

Having won just once in 10 attempts before Christmas, the Red and Blacks made it three wins in four league matches thanks to an 18-15 victory at Ruskington Road.

They stay second-bottom of Midlands 3 East (North), but have drawn within a point of the two sides above them, and within a bonus-point win of eighth-placed Kesteven.

But they will face a stern test on Saturday when they travel to leaders Nottingham Casuals who have won all 14 of their matches this season.