Pair to run for cancer charity

A pair united in loss are in training for this year’s London Marathon, raising money to support ovarian cancer sufferers.

Debbie Chessum, 44, from Billingborough, who runs fitness classes for older people and Dr Jonathan Parry from the village’s Springwells GP surgery, have teamed up to run in aid of the charity Ovacome, having lost four family members to the disease.

Debbie has been an Olympic torchbearer, opened a community gym, and run 11 marathons. She had planned to give up the marathons two years ago, but this time wants to raise at least £5,000 after losing her mum: “Ovacome gives people support and raises awareness of the warning signs as so few have heard about ovarian cancer.”

Dr Parry, 59, said they have lost both their mothers, his aunt and cousin to the same form of cancer. He has run three London Marathons but the last was 20 years ago. He said: “Nine weeks ago I couldn’t run a hundred yards. Now I’m moving on a bit and doing 12 miles at the weekend.”

Asthma sufferer Dr Parry added: “My objective is to finish the course. I will not be holding Debbie up as she can run 50 miles without stopping.”

They have had good support from the surgery and willld have people cheering them on down in London. They have already received over £1,500 in donations. Donate at: www.justgiving.com/debbiechessum3 or at the surgery.