Paul Streeter ends European Senior Tour debut season in ninth overall

After a sensational season, Sleaford pro golfer Paul Streeter ended his debut European Senior Tour in relatively sedate fashion last weekend.

Streeter has been one of the players of the season in his rookie year on the prestigious Tour and headed into the final two events fresh from his second win at Costa Blanca.

The win, sealed with a brilliant play-off win against former Ryder Cup star Miguel Angel Jiminez, capped a hot streak which saw the Lincolnshire ace take two wins and a runners-up finish in six events.

Streeter’s form dipped in the Indian Ocean as he ended the season tied for 34th at the MCB Tour Championships in Mauritius, and then tied for 22nd in the Seychelles.

The 52-year-old was unable to come up with one of his trademark birdie blitzes in Mauritius as he finished one-under-par after consistent rounds of 71, 72 and 72.

But after a weather-affected first round at the season finale in the Seychelles, Streeter suffered one of his worst rounds, including a triple-bogey seven and a double-bogey on the front nine on his way to a seven-over par round of 75.

Fortunes improved the following day with four birdies, but three bogeys were also mixed in as Streeter finished the day at one-under 67 for a six-over-par total.

But the year has been a triumph overall with six top-10 finishes earning him a brilliant ninth-place finish in the overall order of merit, with winnings topping 200,000 Euros.

He has subsequently earned automatic qualification for next year’s tour and will once again line up against a stellar cast of former Ryder Cup players and Major winners.