Paul Streeter just misses out in PGA Champions Tour qualifier

Golfer Paul Streeter’s stunning 12 months almost got even better as he came within an ace of qualifying for the PGA Champions Tour.

The former Sleaford Golf Club star missed out in a play-off for the tour, the US version of the European Senior Tour on which Streeter made a huge impact last year.

The Champions Tour features many of the biggest names in golf from the last 30 years, including Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Tom Lehman and Mark O’Meara.

Streeter, who added the Midlands Professional Golfer of the Year award to the Senior Tour’s Rookie of the Year title, entered the Tour qualifier at Preserve Ironhorse Golf Club, in Florida.

With just four places up for grabs, he shot five-under to tie for third with three others, but in the four-man play-off, made a bogey at the first extra hole to miss out.

Streeter will have another crack, but has the considerable consolation of a guaranteed place in the European Senior Tour thanks to two wins and a ninth-place finish in the order of merit after a remarkable debut season.