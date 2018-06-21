Peaky Blinders themed fight night for charity features three Sleaford boxers

Three Sleaford men are in training to do battle in a Peaky Blinders themed boxing match to raise funds for a great cause.

The local trio, whose boxing skills range from novice through to experienced amateur, are taking part in a themed boxing night based on the hit BBC TV show, to be held at the Fight Factory Gym in Lincoln on Saturday August 4.

The event is in aid of locally based charity ‘Lincs2Nepal’, which provides educational support to lower caste Nepalese children.

Event organiser, Gavin Chapman has been involved with the charity for nearly nine years with wife Lisa. He said: “We have kindly asked everyone who attends that they must be dressed in a Peaky Blinder theme to add to the occasion.”

Gavin said: “We have 10 very well matched bouts of all abilities, a late licence till 2am, a DJ with live performers and we’ve even sourced Peaky Blinder alcohol through a brewery in the Black Country.

“We seem to be selling a lot of tickets in Sleaford at the moment, so I envisage quite a partisan crowd, which will definitely add to the atmosphere.”

Sleaford locals, Taylor Sellars, Lea Addlesee and Dean Barnshaw have all committed to taking part in the event, under the watchful eye of Titch Marshall, owner of Total Sports & Supplements, who is putting the fighters through their paces in his garage-come-gym.

Titch, who has been involved in the Lincolnshire martial arts and kickboxing scene for nearly 40 years, noted: “I’ve been Taylor’s coach for a number of years now and have the greatest respect for my friends, Lea and Dean getting into the ring, especially at the age that they are.”

Forty-nine-year-old novice boxer Dean, the oldest fighter on the night, said: “It’s something I’ve been meaning to do for a long time and tick off my bucket list before I reach 50 and no longer feel fit enough, much to the annoyance of my wife, as we go on holiday the next day.

“I need to be in tip top condition, which Titch’s sessions are definitely helping with. I’ve also been training down in Dudley where I work in the week, and taking lessons from an ex WBU, Commonwealth and British Cruiserweight champion called Rob Norton, so hopefully I’ll be alright on the night. I know there is a fair crowd coming from the town already, but we could do with a bit more vocal support for the local lads.”

Standing tickets for the Peaky Fight Night are £25 each from Total Sports & Supplements in the Bristol Arcade and there are a few VIP tickets left with Dean Barnshaw on 07984 896010. Or go to Facebook at: Peaky Fight Night.