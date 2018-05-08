PHOTO GALLERY: Sun shines on Sleaford half Marathon

Around 440 runners took part in Sunday’s Sleaford Half Marathon, organised by Sleaford Striders athletics club.

Chairman Bill Rayner said the event was very successful, with the 3km fun run seeing a further 80 people join in with ages ranging from three years to over 60. The route took in Kirkby La Thorpe, Evedon and Ewerby, starting and finishing at the football ground.

Sleaford Half Marathon and Fun Run. L-R Jessica Hardstaff 8, Lucy Hardstaff, Thomas Hardstaff 8. EMN-180705-093649001

First man home was Martin Dawson of North Derbyshire RC in 1hr 15, while first woman was Caroline Woods in 1hr 32.

First Sleaford Strider was John Siddens in tenth in a time of 1hr 22, who also came second in the over 50s class.

Mr Rayner said everyone was warned about hydration in the heat and there were four water stations, supplied by Lincolnshire Coop. He said: “Two people did get severe heat problems but they were looked after by first aiders when they got back to the football ground. Only four people had to drop out.”

He thanked other main sponsors Sleaford Quality Foods, Specsavers, Douggie’s Cake Hole and Drayton Motors.

Sleaford Half Marathon and Fun Run. First runner t finish the fun run. EMN-180705-094011001

Sleaford Half Marathon and Fun Run. EMN-180705-093622001

Sleaford Half Marathon and Fun Run. First runner to finish the half marathon. EMN-180705-094410001