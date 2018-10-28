Pool winners collect trophies

Trophy presentations. L-R Kev Kopp (over 60s winner), Paul Edleston (mens singles runner up), Brian Leggatt (mens singles winner), Jed Humphries (U21s winner), Angi Patterson (laddies singles winner), Bob Dickson (over 60s runner up).
Trophy presentations. L-R Kev Kopp (over 60s winner), Paul Edleston (mens singles runner up), Brian Leggatt (mens singles winner), Jed Humphries (U21s winner), Angi Patterson (laddies singles winner), Bob Dickson (over 60s runner up).

The winners of the Sleaford Summer Pool League have collected their trophies.

Jed Humphries was the under 21s champion, with James Whitaker the runner-up.

Kev Kopp saw off the challenge of Bob Dickson to win the over 60s title.

The ladies’ champion was Angi Patterson, with Sam Thomas the runner-up.

In a brilliant final, the men’s champion was Brian Leggatt, winning 4-3 from 2-0 down, against Paul Edleston.

Pictured, fropm left, are Kev Kopp (over 60s winner), Paul Edleston (men’s singles runner-up), Brian Leggatt (men’s singles winner), Jed Humphries (U21s winner), Angi Patterson (ladies’ singles winner), Bob Dickson (over 60s runner-up).