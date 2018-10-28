Pool winners collect trophies

The winners of the Sleaford Summer Pool League have collected their trophies.

Jed Humphries was the under 21s champion, with James Whitaker the runner-up.

Kev Kopp saw off the challenge of Bob Dickson to win the over 60s title.

The ladies’ champion was Angi Patterson, with Sam Thomas the runner-up.

In a brilliant final, the men’s champion was Brian Leggatt, winning 4-3 from 2-0 down, against Paul Edleston.

Pictured, fropm left, are Kev Kopp (over 60s winner), Paul Edleston (men’s singles runner-up), Brian Leggatt (men’s singles winner), Jed Humphries (U21s winner), Angi Patterson (ladies’ singles winner), Bob Dickson (over 60s runner-up).