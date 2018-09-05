Pro golfer Paul Streeter cards first European Senior Tour win

A change of putter reaped big rewards as Paul Streeter claimed his first victory on the European Senior Tour at Woburn last weekend.

The Sleaford professional golfer led from gun to tape to head a 53-man field by two shots at the Travis Perkins Masters.

The memorable victory tasted extra sweet for Streeter, guaranteeing him a coveted spot for a second season on the illustrious tour.

“It was certainly my biggest win and has to be up there as the best so far of my career,” he told the Standard.

“My form has been good for a while, but I hadn’t been putting well, so I put a new putter in the bag last week.”

Streeter, who began his career at Sleaford Golf Club, took control from the start with a sensational six-under-par opening round of 66, three shots clear on a day when only 12 golfers broke par.

But things were to get even better on Saturday when he fired the lowest round of the tournament, shooting six birdies and an eagle to card a 65.

The putting masterclass propelled him to 13-under and opened a commanding seven-shot lead going into the final round.

The Lincolnshire ace did admit to a few nerves as he teed off within sight of a big personal milestone.

“I can’t remember if I’ve ever led a tournament wire-to-wire, certainly not at this level,” he said.

“I was playing well and definitely felt in control, but was very nervous before the first tee shot as it’s a tight hole.”

And his big lead did indeed come under severe pressure from a charging Dennis Clark who closed to within two shots with a final round of 66.

Yet after two birdies and just one dropped shot on the opening 11 holes, Streeter could afford two bogeys on the back nine in a final round of 73.

Streeter’s score of 12-under, secured on his first visit to the Duke’s Course, equalled the tournament record of Ryder Cup star Colin Montgomerie.

“It seemed like every hole Clark kept holing putts for birdies,” he added.

“But then when I hit it in the rubbish on the 13th, I holed about a ten-footer for bogey, which was massive.

“I then hit a great drive down the next which got me back on track. I hit some lovely shots coming in, which was really pleasing because I was really nervous coming down the last few holes.”

Streeter jumps from 30th to 16th on the Order of Merit ahead of the next leg, the Euro Senior Classic, in Bulgaria.