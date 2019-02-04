Rauceby Ripper 2019: Snow stopping Sleaford winner Oliver

A blanket of snow didn’t put off a hardy 200-plus field of runners as they lined up for their annual Rauceby Ripper on Saturday.

The multi-terrain race, hosted by Sleaford Town Runners from the grounds of Rauceby Hall, was another sell-out, with all 250 places taken by runners and walkers.

The snowbound start of the 2019 Rauceby Ripper, hosted by Sleaford Town Runners EMN-190402-154256002

There was a home winner as Alan Oliver, of Sleaford Striders, crossed the line one-and-a-half-minutes clear of the rest in a time of 56min 27secs.

Rob Sim (Lincoln and District Runners) was next home, while Norfolk runner Simon Smith, of Thetford AC, completed the top-three, covering the slippery course, of between eight-and-a-half and nine miles, in 58.41 to finish as top vet 40 runner.

Callum McPartlin was the next Sleaford club runner home, for Tri3 Sleaford, 10th overall in 1hr 01min 29secs, followed by Hannah Righini-Brand (Sleaford Town Runners) who took the women’s top prize, 16th overall in 1.03.40.

Louth AC’s Kevin Wallis picked up the vet 50 prize, 19th overall, in 1.04.29.

Other Sleaford club times: 24th Tim Crosby (Sleaford Triathlon Club) 1.06.12; 25th Alexander Telfer (Sleaford Striders) 1.06.21; 26th Dave Burton (Sleaford Striders) 1.06.37; 29th Ellie Pocock (Tri3 Sleaford) 1.08.51; 46th Tony Hernon (Sleaford Striders) 1.13.39; 48th John Hutton (Sleaford Striders) 1.13.56; 53rd Jenny Smith-Wood (Tri3 Sleaford) 1.15.13; 59th Stephen Banks (Sleaford Striders) 1.17.27; 69th Mark Page (Sleaford Striders) 1.18.20, 115 Jekaterina Hutton (Sleaford Striders) 1.18.21; 74th Sam Warrener (Sleaford Striders) 1.19.08; 75th John Warrener (Sleaford Striders) 1.19.08; 81st Bryan Brockington (Sleaford Striders) 1.19.53; 87th Anna Thompson (Sleaford Striders) 1.20.48; 90th Chris Wood (Tri3 Sleaford) 1.21.41; 93rd Jonathan Pickard (Sleaford Triathlon Club) 1.22.33; 96th Andrew Preston (Sleaford Striders) 1.23.32; 105th Tracey Sunman (Sleaford Striders) 1.25.10; 107th Dawn Bailey (Sleaford Striders) 1.25.31; 124th Shaun Stafford (Sleaford Striders) 1.27.46; 131st Mick Durkin (Sleaford Striders) 1.28.56; 133rd Sarah Breeds (Sleaford Striders) 1.29.20; 161st Garry Wilson (Sleaford Striders) 1.33.27; 162nd Tracey Dickinson (Sleaford Striders) 1.33.27; 163rd Dean Barnshaw (Sleaford Town Runners) 1.33.28; 180th Sally Hollick (Sleaford Striders) 1.40.12; 184th Mark Arnot (Sleaford Striders) 1.41.09; 185th Ann Riddell (Sleaford Striders) 1.41.58; 193rd Alan Buckberry (Sleaford Striders) 1.45.42; 194th Samantha Tate (Sleaford Striders) 1.47.30; 203rd Linda Melloy (Sleaford Striders) 1.52.31; 210th Carol Dudley (Sleaford Striders) 2.15.50; 211th Ian Starbuck (Sleaford Striders) 2.15.50.