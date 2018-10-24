Reel Deal take back top spot

In week six of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, second placed Reel Deal C retook top spot in the Barge and Bottle Division One after a 5-0 away win at Upholsterers and now lead Electra A by two points.

Unbeaten Electra A won their derby match versus Electra S after the first three frames, with Alf Palumbo scoring a 25 break in frame two. But Electra S won the final two frames to only lose 3-2.

Frame two also witnessed 115 points scored. Frame scores: John Wheeler 63 Steve Lunney 42; Alf Palumbo 77 Chris Lawrence 38; Steve Caithness 56 Chris Gallimore 38; Joe Kerwin 35, Michael Scott 60; Ken Choularton 34 Doug Scott 56.

Third placed Electra B reduced the deficit behind Electra A to three points after defeating visitors Legion A 4-1. Frame scores: Paul Clark 60 David Brown 6; Lewis Choularton 51 Paul Banks 29; Chris Onley 38 Tony Luck 65; Wayne Brankin 61 Keith Brown 50; Anthony Wood 61, Colin Brown 47.

The final Division One fixture of the week was a bottom of the table clash between Foundations and Wanderers. Foundations won 4-1 away to escape the relegation zone and move up to fifth.

Frame results: Alf Falconio 27 Kev Shaw 73; John Butler 38 Ian Eynon 61; Neil Price 33 Rick Ansell 62: Terry Wing 35 Paul Stevens 31; Mike Smithson 36 Nick McCauley 62.

In Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, Heckington B took advantage of the fact that week five’s leaders Legion P had no fixture to retake the lead at the top of the table with a 4-1 home win in their encounter with visiting Polley E team.

Frame scores: Roy Jackson 36 Ian Little 49; Nick Needham 60 Mick Cawsey 35; George Tomlinson 51 John Blow 26; Philip Wootton 59 Steve Hicks 19, Mark Wallington 63 Terry Atkinson 9.

Desperados overtook Electra C to go third after beating them 3-2 away from home. Electra C’s Brian Rudkin earned best win of the week in frame five. Frame scores: D Martin-Taylor 60 Liam Atkins 37; Roy Bennett 27 Paul Harris 49; Vic Minta 32 Logan Hazzard 56; John Sharman 25 Nick Janaway 56; Brian Rudkin 64 Lisa Foreman 7.

Reel B move up to fifth following a 3-2 away win at Solo B on Tour. Solo B’s James Scott scored a 26 break in frame 4.

Frame scores: Nick Kelly 11, Shane Chapman 57; Ryan Wright 19, Owen Penton-Voak 57; Alan James 24, Carl Dodd 60; James Scott 59; Matt Clements 3; Marcus Hrubesch walkover.

The final fixture of the week was a bottom of the table derby match between Unpottables and Heat is On. Heat is On took a 2-0 lead, only for Unpottables to fight back and level at 2-2, before going on to win the deciding fifth frame, for a 3-2 outcome. It was Unpottables first win of the season.

Frame scores: David Gash 35 Conor Doherty 51; Gary Nicholson 39 Jack Moss 48, Ray Black 66 Ashley Rooke 32; Nino Vacca 43 Lee Knight 42; James Bonsor 58 Nick Hand 53.