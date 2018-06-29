Ruskingon driver targets Britcar class win at Oulton Park

Young racing driver Lucas Nannetti is targeting a class win as the Britcar Dunlop Endurance Championship resumes at Oulton Park on Saturday.

Nannetti and his Tockwith Motorsport (TMS) team-mate Rob Baker overcome torrid conditions at Silverstone to claim a double podium in the last round.

Lucas adapts to changing conditions and a new car at Silverstone EMN-180521-122412002

But the Ruskington racer wants to go one better at the Cheshire circuit.

“Rob and I have great expectations for this weekend,” he said.

“The Smart ForFour car is looking in great shape, thanks to the TMS team, and I cannot wait to get back in the car after what has been both a challenging and exciting few weeks for me.”

The 16-year-old has recently completed his GCSE exams and accepted a place on a race technician course at Silverstone Tresham College, the National College for Motorsport, which he will enrol in from September.

In-between studying, sitting for exams and visiting colleges, the St George’s Academy pupil has also been preparing for the third-round of the championship by working hard in the gym and churning out the laps in the race simulator.

He added: “I have raced at Oulton Park a few times in my JSCC Saxo and loved the track, with its undulating route through the Cheshire countryside.

“The challenge will be getting used to the car again after driving the Holden Chevrolet V8 at Silverstone, but I’m confident any rustiness will disappear quickly.”