Ruskington bowlers hit form in leagues, but suffer cup exits

Ruskington Bowls Club won all four of their league matches last week, but had no joy in knockout cup action, losing both ties.

An eight-point win over North Scarle lifted them up to second in the City (Evening) League Division C.

Tony Codd’s set of Keith Pilbeam and Les Warren lost a close game, 14-15, by a single on the final end, but Paul Butterworth with Isabel Drain and Les Wilkinson dominated their game, taking 13 of the 21 ends to win 24-12, and George Glover’s crew of Jock Mitchell and John Hurst won 19-12.

* Ruskington faced holders and county powerhouses St Giles in the Jubilee Trophy and couldn’t interrupt their progress, losing all four games and the aggregate 53-102.

* Despite some good games Ruskington failed to reach the final of the Ron White Shield last Wednesday.

* A return to action in the Cliff League on our green at home to Hykeham B brought them eight valuable points in a league in which they are struggling.

John Booth’s set of Jock Mitchell and Lorraine Clifton lost 12-19, never recovering from dropping a five on the third end.

But Tony Codd, with Les Wilkinson and Paul Butterworth, did much better and won 26-12 after picking up 11 shots over the final five ends, and Jim Matson skipped Les Warren and George Glover to a 17-7 victory.

* In The City (Afternoon) League one huge rink win gave Ruskington six points at home to Collingham.

Les Jenkins, with Les Wilkinson and Graham Croft, lost a tight game 18-24 after dropping five over the last two ends, and John Booth’s set of Jackie Ray and Angela Goddard also lost a close encounter 15-18.

But Tony Codd was well supported by Carol Croft and Isabel Drain to dominate their game and earn a 35-4 rout, losing just three ends.

* Hosting Kirton B, Ruskington edged the match five points to three to lie tied at the top on the Coningsby League.

Paul Oke, with Les Wilkinson and Paul Butterworth, had a good 26-14 win, and Waylon Clarke, with Jock Mitchell and Lorraine Clifton, drew 15-all after losing four shots over the last three ends.

And Jackie Ray, with Les Warren and David Miller, lost 14-19.