Ruskington Bowls Club find early-season form

A busy couple of weeks served up some encouraging early-season form for Ruskington Bowls Club.

Skellingthorpe visited for a City (evening) League match where George Glover with Keith Pilbeam and Lorraine Clifton suffered throughout and lost 14-28.

But fortunes improved as Tony Codd with Les Wilkinson and Les Warren won 25-17, and Waylon Clarke with Jock Mitchell and John Hurst won 25-16, to seal the aggregate win and eight points.

* A difficult trip to Eagle in the District League garnered just two points.

George Glover with Les Wilkinson and Jock Mitchell edged a close game 18-14, but David Miller with Kath Booth and Tom Chapman lost 13-19, and Tony Codd with Lorraine Clifton and Trevor Harding were well beaten 11-26.

* Meeting Skellingthorpe again two days later, this time away in the Cliff League, Ruskington enjoyed a resounding victory with three good wins for maximum points.

Scores: Tony Codd, Les Wilkinson, Lorraine Clifton won 20-14; John Booth, Les Warren, Trevor Harding won 31-6; David Miller, John Hurst, George Glover won 16-12.

* A City (evening) League match at Saxilby almost produced a clean sweep.

Waylon Clarke, Jock Mitchell and Keith Pilbeam won 29-17, while Jim Matson, John Hurst and Trevor Harding won 19-12, but George Glover with Les Wilkinson and Lorraine Clifton narrowly lost late on, 18-20.

* Ruskington crushed Metheringham in the first round of the Jubilee Trophy.

The fours set of Jim Matson, Kath Booth, Tom Chapman and Jock Mitchell won 24-7, the triples (David Miller, Trevor Harding and Les Warren) won 25-15, Paul Butterworth and Les Wilkinson won the pairs 37-10, and Waylon Clarke routed his singles opponent 45-5.

* Entertaining Brant Road in the Cliff League, Ruskignton claimed another good haul of nine points.

David Miller, Jim Barclay and Paul Butterworth won 22-15, George Glover with Jim Matson and Lorraine Clifton won 26-6, and John Booth, John Hurst and Les Warren drew 17-all.